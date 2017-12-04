The Los Angeles Lakers may have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA but they still possess some veterans that have important roles on the team.

One of them is 11th-year man Cory Brewer who is now with his fifth team in the league.

The 31-year-old has bounced around teams throughout his career but has always been a reliable figure.

He is also one of the most durable players around and has reached a huge milestone in his latest outing to signal this.

In the Lakers' loss to his former Houston Rockets team on Sunday night, Brewer made his 300th consecutive appearance and now owns the longest active streak in the NBA.

He has become the league's new Iron Man with this feat, especially since his run started back in 2014.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson held the crown for a large period before it was eventually ended by injury last season which allowed Brewer to take over.

Brewer was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft and he has kept himself in great shape throughout his career which has allowed him to have this impressive streak.

The longer he stays healthy, the tougher it'll be for others to surpass him in the near future.

The former Florida product may not be seeing much playing time on the court this year but he continues to be part of head coach Luke Walton’s rotation. He is also relied upon to bring a lot of veteran experience and serves as the Lakers’ locker room leader.

With Los Angeles looking to rebuild with a young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Larry Nance Jr., his role on the team has diminished but he's still seen as an important player to have on the roster to act as a mentor.

This is particularly important now as the Lakers are currently going through their worst losing run of the campaign so far having dropped five straight games.

It's easy for heads to drop in the locker room but that's where the likes of Brewer come in to share their experience and keep the squad motivated.

Their last three defeats have come against some of the best offensive teams in the Western Conference in the Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets and shouldn't be too disheartening for the Purple and Gold.

Overall, they have shown a huge improvement so far this season and are heading in the right direction.