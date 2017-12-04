Joel Embiid sees himself as the biggest trash-talker in the NBA and makes it his mission to troll his opponents on a nightly basis.

The Philadelphia 76ers center, more often than not, has backed up his talk on the court with some dominant displays this season.

The 23-year-old has stayed healthy for the first quarter of the campaign and has been an instrumental figure in the 76ers' winning record so far.

He's currently averaging 23.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for the 13-9 Sixers.

As a seven-footer, Embiid is already a handful to deal with because of his combination of size, strength, and footwork but he recently admitted that he also looks to gain an advantage over his opponents psychologically.

The Cameroonian enjoys taking to social media to troll players he comes up against and has had a back and forth with both Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond so far this year.

In an interview with NBA TV after he got the better of Drummond in a win over the Pistons, he explained the exact reason why he seeks to engage in trash talk.

"I don't even know why I'm gonna say this, but I'm gonna basically give out my secret," he said.

"One of the main things about me just talking trash to all those guys is, when I go on social media I know that they're gonna be mad. And the next time they're gonna be excited to play against me, so they're gonna be extra aggressive.

"I know that if you're being extra aggressive, you can call me the James Harden of the bigs. I know I can draw fouls. They're gonna be extra aggressive and I've gonna use that to my advantage because they're so excited to play against me."

This ploy worked to perfection against Drummond as he told reporters before the game that the Detroit big man "can't shoot" and "doesn't play any defense".

It riled up his counterpart and got him so fired up for the encounter that he was overly aggressive and eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter, much to the delight of Embiid.

'The Process' ended the night with 25 points and 10 rebounds and got the win for his team as well as winning the personal battle of the bigs.

His trick is certainly having the desired effect as he's attempting 9.5 free throws per game, which is actually higher than Harden's rate of 9.3.

As long as it leads to victories for Philly, the franchise will be encouraging their star to talk as much trash as possible and gain any advantage he can as they know his performances will be the ket to ending their playoff drought this year.