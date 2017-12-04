Back in October, The Shield reunited after three years apart to the excitement of the WWE Universe. It was a fantastic moment to see Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose together once more.

They were scheduled to have their first match together at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, but due to The Big Dog having a health issue, their in-ring return was delayed until Survivor Series against The New Day, a match which they managed to win.

Since then, while the stable is still together, The Shield trio have started to go down their own paths once more, with Reigns becoming Intercontinental Champion, while Ambrose and Rollins are hoping to regain the Raw Tag Team titles.

Still, the three superstars are still expected to compete alongside one another as The Shield in the future, which always provides some memorable moments for the WWE fans, and the superstars themselves, to enjoy.

As the first guest on WWE's upcoming new network show, Straight to the Source with Corey Graves, Reigns talked about The Shield reuniting after all these years and how it has got everyone exciting, including Ambrose.

In the teaser for the show, which you can see below, The Big Dog jokingly said The Lunatic Fringe has been getting so pumped when The Shield are in the ring together that he is flexing a lot more.

Reigns referred to a moment at Survivor Series against The New Day where Ambrose flexed after taking part in the triple powerbomb off the middle rope. You can't help but laugh at The Lunatic Fringe in this moment.

Moving forward, on this week's Raw, Reigns is expected to issue another Open Challenge for his Intercontinental Championship, while Rollins and Ambrose are scheduled to have a Raw Tag Team title match on the show as well, as part of their rematch clause which they are yet to activate since losing the titles before Survivor Series to Cesaro and Sheamus.

If reports are to be believed as well, The Shield duo are expected to defeat The Bar tonight and regain the Raw Tag Team Championships, meaning we could see a lot more flexing by The Lunatic Fringe in the middle of the ring later this evening!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms