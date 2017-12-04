It was another fine afternoon to be involved with Manchester City on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men didn't hand West Ham the thrashing that many were predicting, but they still came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Nicolás Otamendi and David Silva.

They've been tested in recent weeks and always found a way to get the three points - which, so they say, is the mark of champions.

With the Sky Blues now eight points clear at the top of the table, the West Ham game seemed the perfect opportunity to hear from John Stones, who was invited onto Sky Sports as a pundit.

The centre-back has been out of action since November 18 and is expecting to be back after Christmas.

It's not often we get to listen to current players commentating on the game, so it's always interesting to see what insight they can give on such occasions.

Unfortunately for the England international, it appears fans weren't exactly inspired by what he had to say.

Presenter David Jones asked some pertinent questions about City's season so far and what it's like to play for such a renowned coach as Guardiola.

Here's a snippet of his appearance in the studio:

Are you not entertained?

Twitter was pretty unanimous in its verdict:

And then there was this - Twitter's a cruel, cruel place, isn't it?

However, providing he didn't check Twitter, Stones will have enjoyed what he saw at the Etihad.

City looked a little complacent in the first half, but they once again showed enough character to fight back and break their opponents down.

That was without either of their first-choice centre-backs, as Vincent Kompany was left on the bench, presumably to keep him fit for the Manchester derby next weekend.

They'll go into that game having equalled (yet another) record - per the BBC, their run of 43 points from 15 games has matched what Tottenham achieved in their double-winning season of 1960-61.

