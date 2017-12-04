Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has openly expressed his disappointment with his team's effort and focus at various points during the season so far.

The reigning champions still have one of the best records in the league but they have surprisingly suffered six defeats at this early stage.

They were recently beaten at home by the Sacramento Kings and only narrowly escaped with a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers after they were taken to overtime.

The Dubs have not always been convincing in a number of their wins either but they have been at their devastating best in the last two encounters.

In their Florida road trip over the weekend, the Warriors secured a 133-112 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday where they registered a season-high 46 assists and got back to playing their favorite brand of basketball.

They followed that up with a convincing 123-95 rout over the Miami Heat in what was a strong team performance.

Head coach Steve Kerr finally appeared to be satisfied with the level of his team's play and provided a hilarious reason for their impressive showing in South Beach.

“We just needed to get some sun and hit the clubs," he said jokingly. "That’s what the coaches and I did we were out all night. We were at a rave and we didn’t get back until 9 a.m.”

The Bay Area franchise hasn't been helped by the fact that Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have been dealing with injuries in recent weeks which has prevented them from putting their strongest lineup on the floor every night.

In Curry's case, he's continuing to play through a sore ring finger on his shooting hand that he told ESPN is "not going away anytime soon".

Despite the issue, the two-time MVP produced an almost perfect game in Miami as he led the team with 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting, to go along with two rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes of action.

The most impressive aspect of his display was the zero turnovers he committed on the night. With the game safe thanks to another third-quarter explosion by the team, he was able to rest for the entire fourth quarter.

The Oakland-based outfit still boasts the league's most explosive offense with 118.0 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

They may not have reached the standards we've come to expect in every game but it's a stretch to say they're having problems and Kerr is simply looking to eradicate complacency from their game.

With the way they've played in the last two games, we may be about to see the Warriors put together a stretch of dominant wins to prove they are still the team to beat.