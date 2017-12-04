It is no secret that David De Gea is one of, if not the best goalkeeper in the world right now. His performances between the sticks for Manchester United these last few seasons have been immense and you would not be wrong to describe the Spanish stopper as irreplaceable.

However, it was his performance against Arsenal that really proved just how brilliant De Gea truly is. The 27-year-old kept the Gunners out on no less than 14 occasions as he helped his team walk away from a lively encounter at the Emirates stadium with three valuable points.

De Gea's monumental performance has received praise from all four corners of the globe as he frustrated Arsene Wenger's men time and time again.

De Gea has evolved into a world beater since his arrival at United, and it is this evolution that has left a lot of critics having to bite their tongues quite firmly.

Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Jamie Redknapp is one such person who has had to admit that he got it badly wrong when he first assessed De Gea's chances in the Premier League.

"Manchester United were at West Brom on the opening day of the 2011-12 season and I remember seeing this wiry 20-year-old in goal whose kit looked too big for him. I thought, ‘Surely he is not built for the physicality of the Premier League?’" said Redknapp in his column for the Mail.

"Since then, he has made all his critics eat their words. I do not think I have seen a better shot-stopper than De Gea. He is like a character in The Matrix the way he looks as if he is slowing the ball down before making a save!

"What De Gea lacks in physical presence he more than makes up for in agility. You will struggle to see a better double-save this season than his effort to deny Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez."

United will be desperate to keep hold of their priceless stopper as interest continues to grow from Real Madrid who are unsurprisingly keen to make De Gea their new number one.

