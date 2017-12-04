When a video displaying the new Formula 1 logo received more 'dislikes' than 'likes' on YouTube, you would expect the commercial chief to be pretty disappointed with the initial public reaction, wouldn't you?

Well, not if your Sean Batches.

The man in charge of marketing the sport thought completely the opposite.

He said: "People have an opinion, and it is good people have an opinion because they care. And, as the caretakers of this sport and brand, we feel very strongly about it, and ultimately we will demonstrate to the marketplace that this brand will survive and thrive.”

He also commented: “We understand in any logo change, whether it is a small modification or wholesale, people are going to have varied opinion. And that is good for the sport.

"Everybody has got an opinion in F1. I didn’t think we would sneak away unscathed on that one.”

F1 revealed the new logo after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the first change in 23 years, and as is often the case when something is changed after such a long time, the public are not convinced.

Even the current world champion isn't a fan. When questioned, Hamilton admitted he preferred the old one.

The new logo has been unveiled ahead of a new overall re-launch of brand F1 next March, and Batches believes the minimalistic logo will help the sport find its place in the digital age.

These views were backed up by F1 marketing director Ellie Norman, who believes the fans will be won round when they become more used to the logo and what it represents.

“The more and more we put this into applications, and we bring to life the identity that this new logo will have, I think that more over time the fans will see what we can give back to them through that,” she said.

Does a logo really have that much influence?

