Formula 1

New logo revealed in Abu Dhabi..

Formula 1 official is surprisingly happy fans don't like the new logo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When a video displaying the new Formula 1 logo received more 'dislikes' than 'likes' on YouTube, you would expect the commercial chief to be pretty disappointed with the initial public reaction, wouldn't you?

Well, not if your Sean Batches.

The man in charge of marketing the sport thought completely the opposite.

He said: "People have an opinion, and it is good people have an opinion because they care. And, as the caretakers of this sport and brand, we feel very strongly about it, and ultimately we will demonstrate to the marketplace that this brand will survive and thrive.”

He also commented: “We understand in any logo change, whether it is a small modification or wholesale, people are going to have varied opinion. And that is good for the sport.

"Everybody has got an opinion in F1. I didn’t think we would sneak away unscathed on that one.”

F1 revealed the new logo after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the first change in 23 years, and as is often the case when something is changed after such a long time, the public are not convinced.

Even the current world champion isn't a fan. When questioned, Hamilton admitted he preferred the old one.

The new logo has been unveiled ahead of a new overall re-launch of brand F1 next March, and Batches believes the minimalistic logo will help the sport find its place in the digital age.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

These views were backed up by F1 marketing director Ellie Norman, who believes the fans will be won round when they become more used to the logo and what it represents.

“The more and more we put this into applications, and we bring to life the identity that this new logo will have, I think that more over time the fans will see what we can give back to them through that,” she said.

Does a logo really have that much influence?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Lewis Hamilton
Fernando Alonso
Mercedes
Formula 1
Ferrari
Felipe Massa

Trending Stories

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Dean Ambrose won't stop doing one hilarious thing since The Shield reunited

Dean Ambrose won't stop doing one hilarious thing since The Shield reunited

The Premier League club planning a shock January move for Iker Casillas [AS]

The Premier League club planning a shock January move for Iker Casillas [AS]

Alan Shearer has explained why he's still backing Man United to win the league

Alan Shearer has explained why he's still backing Man United to win the league

What Cesc Fabregas has tweeted after Clattenburg's comments on 'Battle of the Bridge'

What Cesc Fabregas has tweeted after Clattenburg's comments on 'Battle of the Bridge'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again