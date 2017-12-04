It seems that Tyron Woodley is willing to do anything in order to get the fight that he wants, and during interviews this past weekend at UFC 218 in Detroit, he made that perfectly clear.

Ever since Georges St-Pierre came out of retirement and returned to the Octagon at UFC 217, Woodley has been pushing for a fight against the new UFC Middleweight Champion, either at welterweight and middleweight.

While he may have to wait a little while longer than he would have liked for that fight to happen, since St-Pierre is ‘out for a minute’ according to UFC president Dana White as he is reportedly dealing with colitis, The Chosen One is willing to give up anything in order to make the fight happen.

Woodley has been the UFC Welterweight Champion since he defeated Robbie Lawler in July 2016. He has successfully defended his title three times, twice against Stephen Thompson, and most recently against Demian Maia back in July this year, but now he wants a fight against Rush.

So much so, the UFC Welterweight Champion has said in a recent interview, according to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, that he is willing to give up the UFC Welterweight title and move up to middleweight.

While moving up and down in weight is something that happens almost all the time in UFC, rarely has a fighter willingly vacated their championship for a fight, which makes these proposed actions by Woodley so odd to see. He desperately wants this fight to happen.

Obviously, he would much prefer to put his UFC Welterweight title on the line and for GSP to come down to welterweight in order to make the fight happen so that he can prove to the world that he is the best welterweight of all time, but if he has to vacate his title in order for the fight to take place then so be it.

Considering he's 35-years-old, The Chosen One knows his window to earn massive money is closing. He's looking for a big money fight and a clash against St-Pierre would provide him with just that. He just has to find a way to make it happen.

Until GSP is cleared of his reported colitis though, the fight has no chance of happening.

