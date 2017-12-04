The Cleveland Cavaliers are on an impressive 11-game winning streak thanks largely to some outstanding displays by superstar LeBron James.

The King is playing some of the best basketball of his career this season and is doing almost everything on the court for the Cavs.

James shows up for his team every night and is always willing to produce whatever they need to win a game.

Against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, the Cavaliers needed their star man to take over late in the fourth quarter to avoid a shock defeat and he duly obliged.

The four-time MVP scored the final 13 points of the game for Cleveland and helped them keep their streak alive.

Whether it's clutch plays, playmaking or even defending the opposition's best player, LBJ has been able to do it all.

His numbers back up the incredible campaign he's having so far as he's currently averaging 28.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game on 58.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range.

These are scary figures for a player in his 15th year in the league but according to teammate Channing Frye, LeBron is only playing at "80 percent".

"Well everyone was talking like, 'Hey, this is not Playoff LeBron.' Usually LeBron gives you about 60 percent. He's about 80 percent LeBron and it's looking effortless so pretty scary," Frye said, per Cleveland.com.

"This is 80 percent engagement. He's engaged on offense and defense. Tonight he didn't have a lot of rebounds, but every night almost has a triple-double, he's shooting the ball well, he's seeing the game a lot better, he's diverting to his teammates and that's pretty scary."

Having reached two Finals with King James, Frye has certainly seen the levels he can reach and is well placed to make this judgment.

If the three-time champion still has another gear he can reach, it is definitely a frightening prospect for the rest of the league.

Over the years, the 32-year-old has learned to pace himself in the regular season so he can be in peak condition for the playoffs.

But with Kyrie Irving's departure to the Boston Celtics in the summer and injuries keeping Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Tristan Thompson and Iman Shumpert out of the team, he has had to take on an extra load and is leading the league in minutes.

After the team's horrible start to the campaign, he had no choice but to take on more responsibility to get them out of that slump and he's been successful in doing that as they enjoy this winning run.

The Wine and Gold have a chance to extend it to 12 games as they take on the league's worst team the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City tonight.