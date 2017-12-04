We all remember the ‘Battle of the Bridge.’

At the end of the 2015/16 season, Tottenham travelled to an under-performing Chelsea side knowing they needed to win to keep their title hopes alive.

Failure to win and Leicester would complete the sensational 5000/1 feat of winning the Premier League.

Spurs were 2-0 up at half-time and it looked as though Leicester’s players - who were gathered at Jamie Vardy’s house - would have to put their party on hold.

But Spurs just collapsed in the second-half with Chelsea earning a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard.

But the away side went down fighting - literally.

They picked up nine yellow cards - a Premier League record - as they completely lost their heads. Moussa Dembele was subsequently banned for six matches for an apparent eye-gouge on Diego Costa, while Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier were lucky to stay on the pitch after terrible tackles.

Clattenburg's comments

Now, in a recent interview on NBC's Men in Blazers podcast, referee on the night Mark Clattenburg has revealed how he allowed Spurs to ‘self-destruct.’

"I allowed them [Spurs] to self-destruct so all the media, all the people in the world went: 'Tottenham lost the title,'" the former Premier League ref said.

"If I sent three players off from Tottenham, what are the headlines? 'Clattenburg cost Tottenham the title.' It was pure theatre that Tottenham self-destructed against Chelsea and Leicester won the title.

"I helped the game. I certainly benefited the game by my style of refereeing.

"Some referees would have played by the book; Tottenham would have been down to seven or eight players and probably lost and they would've been looking for an excuse. But I didn't give them an excuse, because my gameplan was: Let them lose the title."

Cesc Fabregas reacts

Wow. Incredible quotes from the referee.

And there has been plenty of reaction to Clattenburg’s comments.

And even a certain Cesc Fabregas has reacted.

The Chelsea midfielder reacted with two emojis to show what is described as a ‘flushed face.’ The official meaning of this emoji is actually: “A face with wide open eyes and pupils, blushing cheeks, small closed mouth and eyebrows. This Emoji is embarrassment.”

Is he feeling embarrassed by his behaviour?

Fabregas was believed to be at the centre of winding up the Spurs players which led to the chaos on the pitch. He was rolling around on the pitch after accusing Ryan Mason of stamping on his hand and was heard speaking to the opposition bench during the match and was even involved in a clash in the tunnel afterwards.

After the game, Guys Hiddink revealed his involvement in the argument.

“They were talking to each other rather loudly in Spanish, between their bench and Cesc,” Hiddink said.

“I took him away into the tunnel and then the shuffling started a bit where I lost my balance.”

There’s no doubt Fabregas thoroughly enjoyed ended Spurs’ title dreams - especially as a former Arsenal player.

Maybe he’s feeling a bit of guilt about it two years on. Then again, he’s probably not.

