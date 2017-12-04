No set of supporters in the Premier League are better than Arsenal’s when it comes to arguing amongst each other.

The club’s long-suffering fans have been divided on a number of issues in recent years - especially over the manager, Arsene Wenger.

Now many of them have fallen out with Ian Wright, who was on Match of the Day on Saturday night, hours after Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

"Arsene Wenger said it was a disastrous start for them with the mistakes they made," Wright said on MotD, per the Mirror. "Arsenal had 33 shots compared to Manchester United's eight but there were mistakes in that.

"I'm not taking anything away from United, and the way they played, but you don't play a pass across the pitch like [Laurent] Koscielny did for the first goal.

"I think those goals could have been avoided by simply just switching on."

Wright has upset the club's overseas fans

While many Arsenal fans concurred with Wright’s opinion, others felt that he and his MotD colleagues weren’t giving enough credit to Wenger’s players for their efforts.

Wright took to Twitter and got into a spat with a few Arsenal supporters, then upset the club’s overseas fans with the following tweet…

“Uh oh ! Another million mile away Arsenal fan pipes up! 🤣🤣🤣. Do one pal! I’m busy trying to deal with the troops in the trenches! Get back to watching Fargo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣“

Oh, Ian. You can’t be tweeting these like that. Overseas fans are just as passionate, and sometimes even more passionate, than those who live in north London.

He then apologised

To be fair to the Arsenal legend, he later apologised for his tweets: “As a player I wore my heart on my sleeve & that hasn’t changed as an ex-player.

"I apologise unreservedly for my unfair comments which I made in anger after receiving an untold amount of stick.

"Appreciate friends like @KellyCates, @SoFire & @ArsenalMoh8 calling me out on this.😎"

But hit out at the fans again soon after

But when the abuse continued, he hit out at Arsenal fans once again: “Judging by the response to my apology it seems to me that some of you have used this incident to have a go ! You’re the ***** you’re the reason we are a laughingstock on here .To the AFC fans who I love and have shown me love,you’re the reason I love Arsenal with all my heart.”

Lineker and Piers Morgan come to Wright's rescue

Sensing that his colleague and friend was in a little bit of trouble, Gary Lineker then attempted to alleviate the situation by defending the former England striker.

“This fella loves @Arsenal,” Lineker tweeted. “When he is critical of them it’s because he cares. We are generally all more critical of the team we support, but when others criticise we tend to protect and defend them. Human nature. A TV show doesn’t hate any team btw 😂😂“

And Piers Morgan has also defended Wright, tweeting: “Arsenal fans attacking @IanWright0 should be ashamed of themselves.

“One of the greatest players to ever wear the #afc shirt whose only crime is speaking the truth about the state of our club.”

However, it seems that many Arsenal fans won’t stop until Wright admits he was wrong to target the club’s foreign supporters.

