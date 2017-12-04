Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony sacrificing some stats to help the Thunder win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When the Oklahoma City Thunder landed Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this offseason, many expected the team to be among the Western Conference's best squads.

However, that hasn't happened yet, as reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and the Thunder have struggled their way to a 10-12 start to the 2017-18 season.

One of the biggest problems is that Anthony, one of the best pure scorers in NBA history, has had trouble adjusting to OKC's style of play under Westbrook. The Thunder have won their last two games, though, so perhaps they are starting to turn things around.

After a 90-87 victory over the short-handed San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, Anthony said the Thunder are still sorting things out, but he's OK with not carrying so much of a scoring load as long as the team is winning (via ESPN.com):

"I think at this point, this process we're still trying to figure it out, still trying to see how we want to play. So we're still trying different things out there," Anthony said. "For me personally, it's just about doing something different, seeing where the team really needs me on a night-to-night basis. And just be willing to do that and being willing to sacrifice, not every night having to score 20 or 30 points, and I'm good with that, it's a good feeling as long as we're winning. I think these past couple games that we've been winning, we've been moving the ball well and putting a complete game together, and as a result, have won two in a row."

OKC still has a lot of work to do to solidify themselves as a playoff team, but it is still fairly early in the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings

George said ball movement is key to the Thunder's turnaround, crediting Melo for making a big sacrifice to help the team's offense flow better:

"I think we're building in the right direction," George said. "We're not caring who's getting shots. The ball is just moving. I mean, you see it, Melo's been taking a huge sacrifice, in terms of his shots and his ability to move and make plays. Russ, myself, man, it's moving. And you're going to see guys like Steven [Adams] being on that better end of it from us playing this attack, penetrate and kick and try to find our teammates."

Will Melo continue to be happy in a situation in which he isn't getting as many shots as he normally does? That remains to be seen, but if he is happy, that's good news for the Thunder moving forward.

Topics:
NBA
Paul George
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Russell Westbrook
NBA Playoffs

Trending Stories

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Dean Ambrose won't stop doing one hilarious thing since The Shield reunited

Dean Ambrose won't stop doing one hilarious thing since The Shield reunited

The Premier League club planning a shock January move for Iker Casillas [AS]

The Premier League club planning a shock January move for Iker Casillas [AS]

Alan Shearer has explained why he's still backing Man United to win the league

Alan Shearer has explained why he's still backing Man United to win the league

What Cesc Fabregas has tweeted after Clattenburg's comments on 'Battle of the Bridge'

What Cesc Fabregas has tweeted after Clattenburg's comments on 'Battle of the Bridge'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again