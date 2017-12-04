Nick Heidfeld has thanked Lewis Hamilton for his support after his horror Formula E crash in Beijing, in a race that happened back in September 2014.

The 40-year-old German driver was involved in an incident with Nicolas Prost during a huge final lap crash that sent Heidfeld's vehicle into the safety barriers.

Subsequently, current F1 champion Hamilton, who won his fourth Drivers' Championship in the 2017 season, launched criticism at Prost's driving on Instagram, describing it as "some of the most dangerous driving he has ever seen."

"This kind of disgraceful driving is unacceptable, and I hope Nick Heidfeld is okay.

"If the FIA don’t ban this driver then I’m disgusted."

Hamilton later removed the online post, but it didn't stop Heidfeld responding to the British driver, thanking him for his support in a video that he uploaded onto Twitter.

Heidfield said: "Hi Lewis, thank you for your concern. The crash in Beijing was three years ago, and now I have just come from my first race in Hong Kong.

"I can assure you that since then, I have had many races with Niko nearly without any problems."

Prost never actually received a ban, however, he did suffer a 10-place grid penalty for his following race in Malaysia.

At the time after the incident, Prost, who finished third in last season's Formula E, accused Heidfield of "totally overcooking it."

"The speed of the impact [with the wall] shows that he was going too fast," he told Autosport.

"I was just starting to turn in at that point and he tried to dive-bomb me."

Watch Heidfeld's amusing reaction below.

He later backtracked his comments by saying: "I just did not see him. I feel very bad.

"The most important thing is that my friend Nick Heidfield is Okay, sorry again Nick, you know I would never do something like this."

