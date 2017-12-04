Tiger Woods made his return to golf with his appearance in the Hero World Challenge over the weekend and more than impressed.

Given such a long lay off away from the sport, Woods can be more than satisfied by finishing tied for 9th with a total of -8 for the tournament, closing with a fourth-round four-under 68 on Sunday.

Rickie Fowler's stunning performance - carding an 11-under 61 - ensured he emerged with a four-shot win but it was his fellow American who stole the majority of the headlines.

Immediately after catching the eye with his final round, Tiger received a surprising tweet from two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

So impressed by his return, Watson tweeted Woods asking to be partners at the upcoming Zurich Classic.

The tweet read: "Hey @TigerWoods will you be my partner at @Zurich_Classic this year?? Great see you back playing!#LoveYouTiger".

The Zurich Classic, a new tournament that debuted last year, has a format of 80 teams of two PGA tour players. Last year, Watson teamed up with the 35-year-old JB Holmes, but next year, Watson is now targetting Woods to link up with.

It is not yet known whether Woods will actually participate in New Orleans, however, he certainly won't be short of potential willing partners.

Bubba's request is not likely to happen but crazier things have happened, so keep your fingers crossed for now.

Providing the returning Woods can string together a few more consistent performances you wouldn't rule out the 41-year-old once again challenge for top honours in 2018.

For the immediate future, though, the American is simply focused on managing his workload.

"I knew I was going to be able to play all four rounds, that wasn't going to be an issue," he said.

"The issue was how my scoring was going to be, how was my feel? How am I going to get used to the adrenaline in my system, because it's the first time in a while - that took a little bit of time."

"I need to play enough but not play too much and I don't know the best way to go about it yet but we will figure it out."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms