With the clock winding down in the final seconds of the Denver Nuggets' rout over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, the only thing point guard Jamal Murray had to do was simply dribble the ball until the buzzer sounded.

But instead, the youngster decided to get fancy with it and dribbled the ball around one side of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball while running past him on the other.

This was seen as an act of showboating and the Canadian drew angry reactions from Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram who quickly fouled him in frustration and the video soon went viral on social media.

The day after the game, members of the team made it clear that they didn't take kindly to the play and head coach Luke Walton labeled Murray "immature".

Larry Nance Jr. said he found it disrespectful and hit out at the Nuggets man for his lack of sportsmanship.

“I wasn’t a fan of it,” he said, per the Orange County Register. “You already won, no need to showboat. … That’s kind of an unwritten rule of (even) high school basketball. That’s Day 1. You don’t show anybody up. That’s an obvious sign of disrespect so we took it as such.”

The Denver sophomore offered a slight apology on Saturday night, saying: "I may have taken it too far. It was a bad play by me. The energy was so great and we had such a great game. Like I said, I may have taken it too far but the energy was great and I felt like we could do anything we wanted."

But he also took to Twitter and appeared to downplay the incident and seemed to not see it as a big deal.

"First time got this much hate lol, we just playin ball," he posted.

Walton said he would show his players the video of it prior to their next encounter with the Nuggets in March “hopefully to motivate and (tick) our guys off a little bit.”

One person not interested in the controversy was Ball himself, who once again declined to escalate the situation further by simply telling reporters, “I don’t care.”

Ball and Murray, however, were exchanging words throughout the game which may have prompted the taunt. Pulling this move will definitely make the next matchup more intense.

Instead of looking ahead to that matchup, though, the Lakers must focus on the present as they're in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

They now have a three-day layoff before taking to the court against the impressive Philadelphia 76ers on the road as they attempt to end their skid.