Arsenal fans haven’t reacted too well to their 3-1 defeat against Manchester United on Saturday.

To be fair, when you have 33 shots on goal and and still lose to a rival team in a massive match, it’s always going to be tough to take.

But when Alan Shearer decided to praise United for their performance on Match of the Day, it really didn’t go down too well.

"We've sat here and eulogised about Manchester City going forward many times but what we saw from United today during this game was equally as good. They were just breath-taking," Shearer said.

"At times they were too quick, they were too sharp for Arsenal - their pace, their power.

"They went after Arsenal straight away and put them under pressure, wanting to get behind and give them no time on the ball. Like I said, they were too quick for them and too clever for them.

"The one-touch football, Arsenal just couldn't handle it."

Arsenal fans were fuming.

They believed they had completely outplayed United and, if it wasn’t for the heroics of David de Gea, they won have won the match.

Ian Wright also got involved in criticising Arsenal during Match of the Day - which only angered Gooners further.

And the fallout has been pretty incredible with the supporters being furious with the BBC programme.

Alan Shearer has the 'last word'

And days after Shearer’s comments were aired on Saturday night, the legendary striker has had the final say on the matter.

On Monday afternoon, he tweeted: “This is my last word on #ARSMNU. It's pretty simple. 33 shots & 1 goal is a terrible return. Your forwards were not good enough. Conceded 3 goals at home. Your defence & keeper had a very bad day. Still you're saying how great @Arsenal were. Do me a favour man! No bias. Fact.”

Let that be the end of that.

Piers Morgan agrees

While many Arsenal fans will disagree with Shearer, one celebrity fan definitely agrees with him - Piers Morgan.

Immediately after Shearer’s tweet, Morgan replied with: “Mr Shearer is 100% correct. Arsenal fans are now so brainwashed they think a 3-1 stuffing at home to Utd is something to celebrate. Unbelievable.”

Arsenal fans should probably stop arguing to be fair. After all, Shearer and Wright know what they’re talking about and they lost the match 3-1.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms