Floyd Mayweather's reaction to Oscar De La Hoya calling out Conor McGregor

Oscar De La Hoya attracted no shortage of criticism this month when he decided to call out Conor McGregor.

The American hasn't stepped between the ropes since Manny Pacquiao boxed him into retirement in 2008 but remains a vocal figure in the fight game. 

Speaking in mid-November, De La Hoya boasted:  "I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I'll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I'm calling him out.

"Two rounds, that's all I need. That's all I'm going to say. You heard it on Golden Boy Radio. Two rounds, that's all I need."

Obviously, it's a fight that simply won't happen with De La Hoya now deep into his forties and McGregor eyeing up his return to the UFC. Nevertheless, it caused no shortage of controversy and even Floyd Mayweather has waded into the drama.

'Money' exchanged blows with McGregor back in August, defeating the Irishman by technical knockout in the tenth round and securing a historic 50-0 professional record in the process.

It was a bout heavily criticised by De La Hoya who brandished the event as a 'circus' and 'farce', warning: "Our sport might not ever recover."

Naturally then, the 42-year-old's decision to speak about McGregor has given Mayweather the perfect chance to speak out and he's responded to his compatriot's petty call-out.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

In a video clip that emerged on Monday, he stated: "Wasn't Oscar De La Hoya the same one that was talking about me fighting Conor McGregor and he was trying to protest and stop the fight?

"Now he's trying to fight Conor McGregor? Is he a hypocrite!?

"Everybody trying to protest the Mayweather-McGregor fight but I'm going to tell you all the truth, I'm going to tell you all the truth.

"You know I carried McGregor, you know I made it look good for y'all but once I got tired and it got to a point..."

The clip cut Mayweather at the end of his sentence but it's easy to fill in the gap.

The 40-year-old is likely exaggerating his fight tactics into a claim that he was simply putting on a show, yet his comments are certainly intriguing.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

One thing that isn't up for contention, however, is just how perfectly he shut down De La Hoya for his blatant hypocrisy.

And as one of Mayweather's 50 victims in the ring, he can't have much to say in return.

Do you think Floyd Mayweather is the greatest fighter of the 21st century? Have your say in the comments section below.

