Football

Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool receive timely boost ahead of busy Christmas period

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool defender Joel Matip could return to action sooner than expected, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Matip missed Saturday’s 5-1 win at Brighton due to a thigh injury sustained in the recent victory at Stoke, and it was initially feared he could be sidelined for the entire Christmas fixture schedule.

The Cameroon international will not be back for this week’s Champions League clash against Spartak Moscow, and seems likely to miss Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

“He has hurt his muscle. I don’t know how long exactly he’ll be out, but he’s definitely not playing Wednesday,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“A month? No, I don’t think so. But as always, it’s possible. We have to wait. But it’s possible that it will be shorter. We will see.”

Klopp was forced to start with midfield pair Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can in a makeshift three-man defence at Brighton.

“Emre needs to do that, like Gini can do that. They have to do it, we don’t have anybody else,” Klopp added.

“I enjoyed it. It was like, ‘Wow, interesting’. We had 20 minutes in training and then we spoke for a little bit in the team meeting before the game again about it.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

“But it’s not long. It was clear it wouldn’t be perfect, but the boys were ready to cope with the difficulties of the new system. They did really well.”

Liverpool take on Moscow on Wednesday at Anfield, before taking on Sam Allardyce's Everton on Sunday, with the Toffees looking to win their third game on the trot following wins over West Ham United and Huddersfield.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Joel Matip
Premier League
Football

Trending Stories

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Dean Ambrose won't stop doing one hilarious thing since The Shield reunited

Dean Ambrose won't stop doing one hilarious thing since The Shield reunited

The Premier League club planning a shock January move for Iker Casillas [AS]

The Premier League club planning a shock January move for Iker Casillas [AS]

Alan Shearer has explained why he's still backing Man United to win the league

Alan Shearer has explained why he's still backing Man United to win the league

What Cesc Fabregas has tweeted after Clattenburg's comments on 'Battle of the Bridge'

What Cesc Fabregas has tweeted after Clattenburg's comments on 'Battle of the Bridge'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again