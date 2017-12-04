Iker Casillas' glory days seem a long, long time ago now.

The veteran goalkeeper has learned the hard way that winning three Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles with Real Madrid isn't enough to keep him at the top forever.

In 2015, he was essentially forced out of the Bernabeu to all intents and purposes and chose Porto for what was likely to be his final destination.

However, he's now in a similarly unhappy situation with the Primeira Liga club.

The 36-year-old hasn't featured since mid-October when boss Sergio Conceiçao dropped him in favour of 24-year-old José Sá.

Casillas took to Instagram to voice his displeasure at the decision ahead of their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig - which they ended up losing 3-2.

Amidst what appears to be a very tense relationship, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if Porto wanted such a big name off their wage bill - he reportedly earns around £5million a year - as he isn't playing and deserves a much happier end to his glittering career.

According to Spanish publication AS, his desire for more game time could leave him to quit the Estadio do Dragao in the upcoming January transfer window.

A Premier League club are keen

Just as he is set to become available, Newcastle United are embarking on a search for a new stopper, with Rafa Benitez interested in linking up with his former player, albeit one who only played under him for a month at Real.

Karl Darlow has been relatively impressive for the Magpies in recent weeks and made some decent saves in the defeat to Chelsea.

Nonetheless, Benitez is after experience, and Casillas is a man with bags of it.

In turn, the Newcastle Chronicle suggest 20-year-old Freddie Woodman will be loaned out to a Football League club to gain more experience.

There had been rumours earlier this autumn linking Casillas with Liverpool, but they have never amounted to much as Jurgen Klopp needs a more long-term solution to that particular headache.

This is a deal that would make more sense, with the Madrid legend entering the final six months of his contract.

Would Casillas be a good signing for Newcastle? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms