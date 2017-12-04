Kubrat Pulev is looking to secure another fight with the British powerhouse, Anthony Joshua, according to the Bulgarian's promoter Nisse Sauerland.

Eleven days before their scheduled fight in October, Pulev pulled out of the fight due to a shoulder injury which left him no choice other than to rule him out. In his absence, Joshua ended up defending his titles anyway against replacement Carlos Takam.

The 36-year-old Pulev still has high ambitions and sees a fight against the undefeated Joshua as something that must go down before he could even consider retirement.

Pulev and his promoter know the lofty standard of fighting held by Joshua, but Sauerland insists his client is still capable of troubling the Brit.

"He's still, I would say, [one of the] top three or four heavyweights out there at the moment, so the AJ fight is not forgotten," he told Sky Sports.

Asked if Pulev still wants the fight, Sauerland responded, "Yes, of course. I don't know if Joshua still wants it. It's a big fight for Pulev, anyone fighting against Joshua is now."

"He's eclipsed the world champion boxer, eclipsed the heavyweight world champions, he's a world superstar."

With Joshua currently in talks with Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder, it looks like Pulev may have to wait for another shot and in the meantime could face Lebanese boxer Manuel Charr.

"I think he's back in light training," Sauerland added. "We're obviously planning his next move at the moment.

"He's obviously very disappointed about pulling out so close to the fight. A huge event, but obviously at the same time, a huge pay day.

"With Charr winning, there's a few options out there now. It's a viable fight definitely for Pulev."

Whether Pulev squares off with Joshua or Charr, it seems the Bulgarian is just desperate to make up for lost time.

