Vettel has laughed off claims .

Sebastian Vettel has his say on retirement rumours from Formula One

Sebastian Vettel has dismissed any speculation that he is planning on retiring from the Formula One circuit.

The 30-year-old Ferrari driver missed out on a fifth Drivers' Championship crown in the 2017 season to the expense of Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel, who was a dominant force in his earlier career with Red Bull Racing, has been rumoured to be considering his future in the sport, along with Hamilton.

However, he has no plans to walk away from the sport anytime soon, though, after addressing any retirement speculation to Spanish publication AS.

“There is no concrete answer,” he said.

“The moment in which I no longer have fun (is when I will leave).

“That’s because there are many drivers who would still be having fun and would need a seat.”

Elsewhere, Hamilton, who won his fourth Drivers' Championship in a dominant campaign, has one-year left on his current Mercedes contract, and the Stevenage native is contemplating life after the sport now he is 32-years-old.

Hamilton said: "What I do know when the day does come that I stop, it is going to be the saddest day ever.

“It will be positive but it’s also going to be sad because to drive the Mercedes, I wish people could feel what I feel.

“Not only what I feel in it but to be able to tame it, to be able to stretch to places that people can’t and people that you race against can’t.

“It’s such a special experience that lasts for a split second but there is nothing else that will come close to it.”

Formula One will introduce two cars to improve driver safety from next season, and it is something that Vettel agrees with.

“If you can save a life with it, then it is necessary,” he continued to AS.

“If you can avoid an injury to the driver, it is justified.

“It is not very aesthetic, but we will get used to it.”

Formula 1
Ferrari

