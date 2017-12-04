Marshawn Lynch uses urine test excuse to get out of doing media interviews

If you thought Marshawn Lynch's return to the NFL after spending a season on his couch was going to be uneventful, you thought wrong.

Since signing with the Oakland Raiders, the running back has been seen dancing on the sidelines, doing obscene gestures, shoving an official, and escorting Aqib Talib through his sideline after the player was ejected for fighting with Michael Crabtree.

Lest we forget everything that happened prior to his initial retirement from the NFL, especially during his time with the Seattle Seahawks where he has been seen eating Skittles on the sidelines, and also refusing to speak to the media, simply saying 'I'm just here so I won't get fined.'

Well, following the Raiders win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Lynch has found a fresh excuse to give to the media for why he can't talk to them.

According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, the running back was given a notice saying that he had to provide a urine sample, so he got out of his interviews after the game by saying he had to to go give his “ding ding sauce”.

The Raiders managed to defeat the Giants 24-17 on Sunday at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, with Lynch having his best game so far as an Oakland Raider, rushing 17 times for 101 yards and a touchdown to help his team win the game.

The running back has a good chance of playing in the postseason this year, as the Raiders now currently sit on a 6-6 record, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at the top of the AFC West.

Lynch is having an average season for Oakland so far, having rushed 140 times for 558 yards and six touchdowns, averaging four yards per attempt in 11 games played. He'll be looking to help the Raiders push themselves ahead of their divisional rivals when they play against the Chiefs in Week 14.

