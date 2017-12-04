After being granted time away from the Cleveland Cavaliers to consider his future in the league, Derrick Rose appears to be ready to make a return.

Head coach Tyronn Lue and general manager Koby Altman confirmed over the weekend that they had "positive" dialogue with the point guard and would make a further announcement regarding his status in the coming days.

That could come sooner rather than later as further developments regarding this situation surfaced on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose has reported back to Cleveland and is scheduled to meet with the team's front office to begin his process back with them.

The former MVP is currently out with an ankle sprain and this latest setback is believed to have prompted his leave of absence as he was mentally struggling to deal with another injury.

Despite the Cavs' awful beginning to the campaign, the former Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks star had made a reasonable start to his career with the Wine and Gold averaging 14.3 points per game.

But he will be missing for at least another couple of weeks as he attempts to recover from the ankle sprain he suffered in their second game of the season when Greg Monroe, then of the Milwaukee Bucks, landed heavily on him.

It's unclear what state of mind he will be in when he is eventually reintegrated with his teammates but it'll also be interesting to see if the organization is willing to keep him on the roster for the entire campaign if his heart isn't in it.

The Cavaliers are looking to win a championship and need players who are fully committed if they are to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

In the absence of the 29-year-old, the Cavaliers have been red-hot having reeled off 11 straight wins.

There is a real confidence and feel-good factor in the camp but LeBron James has already insisted that they want him part of the group and are ready to welcome him back with open arms if he chooses to return.

With Isaiah Thomas out with a hip injury, D.Rose was the starting point guard in the seven games he played but there's no guarantee he will automatically assume that spot once he recovers.

Veteran Jose Calderon has been filling in as a starter in recent games and has been a perfect fit with Dwyane Wade acting as the backup.

There are still many questions left to be answered and we can expect to have these when Altman or Lue face the media to give an update at some point this week regarding the situation.