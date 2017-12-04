Daniel Ricciardo will soon have a contract dilemma decision to make in the New Year.

The Australian driver's contract with Red Bull Racing will expire at the conclusion of the 2018 season, with a number of teams vying for his signature should he shun a new extended deal with his current employers.

The 29-year-old is refusing to make a rash decision about his future in the sport, and he is hoping to follow current champion Lewis Hamilton's example as he weighs up his options.

“The next deal will take me into my 30s, so it's not like I'm the young unproven kid who'll sign anything just to get on the grid, or at the other end of my career when I'm hanging on and doing things year by year (I don't ever want to get to that stage, I can't see myself being that guy),” Ricciardo said.

“You look at Lewis and when he did his Mercedes deal, he was the same age as I am now if I remember correctly.

“He was already doing very well where he was, but his career has really taken off since then.

“So, there's a lot to consider.”

He added: “You can get caught up in too many opinions with this, so I'll use some people close to me as a sounding board and kick it around with some friends just to have the conversation, but I don't like to have too many people getting involved.

"It has to come from me, I'm the one who has to live it.

“I know what I want, and the performance side is more important than ticking the money box, if you like.

“Having the chance to be able to fight for something really meaningful – races, championships – that's the absolute priority. It's not even close.

“Being in the position to make the decision is something cool, something unusual, and something where I feel like I'll probably learn a lot.

“No matter what happens, it'll be a growing experience for me because it's something I've not been through.

“It'll be nice to stand on my own two feet and make some grown-up decisions. Maybe even act like an adult!”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms