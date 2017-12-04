Sport also has an increasingly adventurous place in city life with the growing role of adventure sports and an infatuation with the high octane.

There’s perhaps no finer example than free-running. Introduced to many by the crane-scaling stunts of Sebastian Foucan in Casino Royale, brutalist architecture and stubborn urban landscapes are taking the role of a concrete jungle gym.

Facilities accommodating the next generation of free-runners are becoming common place in London and its rising acknowledgement as a sport has seen some of the world’s finest athletes fly from the sugar cube houses of Santorini and the precarious scaffolding of Yokohama.

It’s perhaps fitting that for all of the intricacy of free-running, that a movement so close to the complications of urban life focuses so much on the simplest and finest of sporting apparatus – the human body.

Free-running isn’t alone in making the city a home for sport. Marathon participation has soared in recent years with the once ‘exclusive’ London course now a grand meeting of the physically and charitably ambitious. The 2017 race saw a record 40,382 pound the streets with fridge-carrying philanthropists quite literally following in the footsteps of Olympic medalists.

Mountain biking has found a competitive home down the steps of Montmarte, skate parks are filling up in the quirkiest corners of the Southbank and even cliff diving has its place in the city life of Mostar. Some of the world’s great divers – as well as adrenaline seeking tourists – leap from the city’s famous bridge, flanked by homes and businesses just metres to their side.

Fancy skiing in London? Just hop on a train to Hemel Hempstead. Mountain climbing? Take the tube to Bermondsey. The list is endless – with sports born from city environments, refusing to be bound by them and changing their nature for the better in the face of it. If there’s any doubt of sport’s place in the city, then the abundance of case studies certainly isn’t it.

Technology is equally accommodating of adventure sports as it is the rudimental workout, too. Products such as LifeProof phone cases means quick access to text messages, phone calls and emails are as safe and close when you’re zipping through a skate park as you are walking down the street. It’s durability and hardiness proves yet another supporting act for city-bound sports.

The aforementioned and gloriously successful London games undoubtedly served as a catalyst in the UK yet it would be unwise not to look beyond it. As long as the mainstream sports and athletes plant the seed with their inspiring moments and achievements, their example will percolate down to following generations.

The ramifications of city life on the pursuit of good health are merely a challenge to which sport already stands strongly with its perpetual adaptability. Whether it’s a set of crunches before work, a clean salad in the lunch hour or cliff diving and free-running, fitness and sport are very much at home in the city.