According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Derrick Rose is ready to make a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers and is set to meet with the front office to begin the process this week.

The 29-year-old was granted time away from the team as he contemplated his future in the NBA and seriously considered retirement.

The former MVP is currently out with a sprained ankle and it's believed that the mental and physical burden of his injuries was taking a toll on him.

But it now appears that he isn't ready to call time on his career just yet and is hoping to be reintegrated with the Cavs as soon as possible.

In the absence of the point guard, however, Cleveland is enjoying an 11-game winning streak and it raises the question of whether he deserves a place back in the team with others playing so well.

It's certainly no coincidence that their winning stretch has taken place without his services as he looked like a bad fit in his first seven games.

Here are three reasons why Rose's return to the lineup may disrupt the Cavaliers:

Shooting

Cleveland's success in the last three years has been largely built around three-point shooting. They place a huge emphasis on spacing the floor and surrounding LeBron James with knockdown shooters.

Unfortunately, this is an area of weakness in Rose's game as he's a career 29.7 percent three-point shooter. This season, that number is a horrible 23.1 percent.

Having a point guard who can't shoot is a huge problem for the Cavs' offense and was a big reason for their poor start to the campaign.

The three-time All-Star loves to drive to the basket but defenses will always look to cut off that option and are more than willing to give him wide open shots from the perimeter.

This is an area where they seriously miss Kyrie Irving as he was a major threat on and off the ball whereas Rose isn't.

Defense

In the first seven games that the former Chicago Bulls star featured in, the Wine and Gold were ranked the worst defensive team in the entire NBA.

Of course, this can't all be attributed to the veteran guard as the Cavs struggled terribly in that department throughout last season too.

However, they've had a top 10 defense during the winning streak and have shown a big improvement on that end of the floor without D.Rose as the primary point guard.

Spaniard Jose Calderon has done a good job of being a pesky defender and other players have stepped up with more effort.

Rose has always been considered a bad defensive player and he will be a hindrance to the team. In fairness, Isaiah Thomas will also not help in this regard but he can do enough on the offensive end to wear his defender down which is the major difference.

Attitude

There is a real confidence and buzz in the Cleveland camp at the moment and it's clear they're all enjoying their basketball and playing with one another.

There's no telling what Rose's state of mind is and how he will fit in with the group when he returns.

The Cavs are at their best when there is a strong chemistry throughout the roster and it'll be difficult to gauge how the Chicago native will be.

From the outside looking in, he has always come across as a quiet and humble character and it'll be up to LeBron James and co. to try and get his spirits up after the issues he's been dealing with recently.

The recent invasion of Arthur memes on social media by multiple members of the team showed just how connected they are and the light-hearted relationship they have built.

If Rose isn't able to integrate with this culture it may become a problem. But this is impossible to judge and of course, his primary job is to do the business on the court.

But LBJ places huge importance on camaraderie and togetherness - as evidenced by the ridiculous amount of handshakes between the entire team - and he will have to make it his job to get the former Knicks man involved.