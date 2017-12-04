New York Giants fans were greeted with the news today that they've been waiting for for the past couple of weeks, as the franchise has made the decision to move on from Ben McAdoo according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The second-year head coach was fired by the Giants on Monday, ending his time with the team halfway through one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Alongside McAdoo, general manager Jerry Reese was also fired as part of the team's housecleaning, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will take over as the interim head coach to try and salvage the rest of the Giants' 2017 season, while Kevin Abrams will fill in as the general manager for the rest of the year.

The move to fire McAdoo comes one day after New York lost 24-17 to the Oakland Raiders in Week 13, and days after he made the controversial move to bench quarterback Eli Manning in favour of Geno Smith, which didn't go down well with anyone linked to the Giants organization.

The loss left the Giants at 2-10, tied for the second-worst record in the NFL, and the 40-year-old finishes with a 13-15 record as the Giants' coach. As you would expect, many Giants fans are very happy to see him go.

Looking at the statistics of McAdoo's time with the Giants, it's easy to see why the team made the decision to let him go, but also kind of puzzling as to why they're doing it now.

New York has the NFL's biggest decline in winning from 2016 to 2017, a .521 win percent decrease. They have had one of the worst offenses in the league since he was hired as the head coach, scoring just 17.8 points per game and ranking 30th in total yards per game (314.7). Only the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears scoring fewer points per game since 2016, per NFL Research.

When you regard the fact he lost of control over the locker room, was hit hard by injuries, had player discipline issues, and then deciding to bench Manning, the Giants had what they needed to part ways with McAdoo.

The Giants will now start to move forward in hope of salvaging what's left of their season when they play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, most likely with Manning back under center for the team as well, while we probably won't be waiting too long until McAdoo has another coaching job in the NFL, just not as a head coach.

