You'd be a brave man to bet against the Premier League trophy finishing the season anywhere other than Manchester.

Although it would be unwise to write off the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, City and United have emerged as the main contenders heading into winter. Furthermore, they just happen to have two of the finest young players in English football at their disposal.

Marcus Rashford and Gabriel Jesus have thoroughly impressed at their respective Manchester clubs and both at the tender age of 20.

The former burst onto the scene in February 2016 with braces against Midtjylland and Arsenal before overcoming second season syndrome with a series of brilliant performances in 2017-18.

The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked to have slammed the brakes on his United rise yet a record of 26 goals in 94 outings for the Red Devils showcases his talent.

Meanwhile at the Etihad Stadium, Jesus has settled effortlessly into City's starting XI and already proves a realistic challenger to Sergio Aguero as number one forward.

The 20-year-old has already scored 17 goals for the Citizens - in just 31 outings - and has found the net on seven appearances for Brazil.

It's not difficult to see why fans like to compare the two and both sets of supporters have very good cases for their own starlet's superiority.

In the opinion of FIFA 18, Jesus takes the acclaim but this year's Golden Boy award gave Rashford the nod. It's nearly impossible to separate the two.

Perhaps another way to distinguish between Rashford and Jesus, however, lies with the CIES Football Observatory who have drawn up a list of football's most valuable under-21 players ahead of the January transfer window.

CIES draw upon weekly stats from Europe's top five leagues and have compiled a list of the highest rated 20 with Rashford taking the win. Check out the top 10:

1. Kylian Mbappe - €182 million

2. Dele Alli - €180.2 million

3. Leroy Sane - €124.5 million

4. Ousmane Dembele - €120.4 million

5. Marcus Rashford - €116.7 million

6. Gabriel Jesus - €108.4 million

7. Timo Werner - €92.5 million

8. Anthony Martial - €85.6 million

9. Christian Politic - €75.2 million

10. Davinson Sanchez - €66.3 million

Of course, the list isn't exactly a definitive answer to the debate and it's perhaps appropriate that the pair are literally neck-a-neck. Rashford still has €8.3 million worth of leeway, mind.

Nevertheless, the fact Jesus' valuation has risen by 105% since his early November statistics - showing that the Brazil is closing in on his United rival.

Jesus also has the Premier League standings on his side and it will take some electric form from Rashford to claim the most important victory over his fellow starlet.

