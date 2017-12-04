Football

Jamie Carragher reacts on Twitter after Liverpool draw Everton in FA Cup

The FA Cup third round draw was conducted this evening, and it didn’t disappoint.

BT Sport’s Jake Humphrey revealed that Manchester United were drawn against Manchester City in the rehearsal and, while both teams avoided each other in the actual draw, fans will still get to watch a derby.

When Glenn Hoddle pulled Liverpool’s name out of the pot for home teams, everyone was hoping to see Jermaine Jenas pluck Everton out of the other one.

And that’s exactly what he did.

Just look at Hoddle’s face when he saw that the third round will feature a Merseyside derby.

Brilliant.

Elsewhere, holders Arsenal will travel to Nottingham Forest, Man United and Man City have home ties against Derby County and Burnley respectively, and Chelsea visit Championship side Norwich City.

The pick of the FA Cup third round matches

Carragher loves Liverpool's draw

Everyone loves to see ‘David vs Goliath’ matchups in the FA Cup - and there will certainly be some upsets throughout the competition - but Liverpool against Everton is something special.

And one person who is absolutely delighted with the draw is Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

The former centre-back was a childhood Everton fan but an entire career spent at Anfield has seen his allegiance change from blue to red.

And Carragher is ecstatic at the thought of ruining Everton’s festive period.

When asked for his thoughts on the draw on Twitter, the 39-year-old wrote: “Delighted! We can f**k EFC’s Xmas & New Year up!!”

Everton fans remind Carragher about something

Carragher’s optimistic, then.

And he has plenty of reasons to be, with Liverpool last losing to their rivals in 2010.

Yet many quickly reminded Carragher about the fact that he once supported the Toffees - and even wore Everton training gear earlier this year.

Jurgen Klopp will have identified the FA Cup as perhaps Liverpool’s best chance of silverware this season, what with the Reds 14 points behind Premier League leaders Man City.

Liverpool haven’t won the competition since 2006 and the target for Klopp is to compete for a Premier League title.

But given it’s five years since Liverpool last won a trophy, winning the League Cup in 2012, fans would settle for another FA Cup victory right now.

