Football

De Gea.

Cedric Bakambu sends brilliant tweet about David de Gea after Arsenal masterclass

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David de Gea reaffirmed his status in the eyes of many as the best goalkeeper in the world this past weekend.

BT Sport’s Steve McManaman awarded the Man of the Match award to Jesse Lingard but it was De Gea who was the star, equalling a Premier League record with 14 saves in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho is among the growing number of people who believe De Gea has usurped Manuel Neuer as football’s best between the sticks.

"I told him after the match – what I saw today was the best goalkeeper in the world," the Man United boss told BT Sport

"In big matches you need goalkeepers to be there for you, but all the effort from the players was magnificent.”

Arsenal fired 33 shots on De Gea’s goal but Alexandre Lacazette was the only one to find a way through.

The Spaniard later admitted that his confidence was boosted by some early saves.

“Sometimes, you just start a game with a really good save, with a good feeling, you feel that [unbeatable],” De Gea told MUTV.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

Cedric Bakambu’s tweet about De Gea

De Gea’s superb performance hasn’t gone unnoticed around Europe, with Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu’s tweet about the 27-year-old going viral.

Bakambu posted a photo of his smashed iPhone, writing: “You need to call De Gea to save this one.”

De Gea reacted

De Gea clearly enjoyed it, as his response shows.

De Gea was truly incredible

Among the highlights of De Gea’s performance was a magnificent double save from Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez, which he would later claim was his “most important” stop of the match.

His moment of brilliance kept the score at 2-1, before Lingard wrapped up the three points with his second goal of the match.

"I think that was the most important save but, like I said, the full team defended very well and fought for the three points,” he added.

It’s easy to see why Real Madrid were so desperate to sign De Gea in 2015 and, while the rumour mill was rather quiet in the summer, it would be surprising if the La Liga champions weren’t still monitoring Man United’s number one.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
La Liga
David de Gea
Arsenal
Football

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch has found a hilarious way to avoid doing media interviews this week

Marshawn Lynch has found a hilarious way to avoid doing media interviews this week

Stone Cold Steve Austin's hilarious reaction to a fan's face tattoo of his logo

Stone Cold Steve Austin's hilarious reaction to a fan's face tattoo of his logo

Cristiano Ronaldo will receive his fifth Ballon D’or award in this unbelievable location (Mundo)

Cristiano Ronaldo will receive his fifth Ballon D’or award in this unbelievable location (Mundo)

Jamie Carragher's tweet after Liverpool draw Everton in FA Cup has backfired

Jamie Carragher's tweet after Liverpool draw Everton in FA Cup has backfired

Twitter wants Fabian Delph banned for what he did before Man City scored Vs West Ham

Twitter wants Fabian Delph banned for what he did before Man City scored Vs West Ham

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again