David de Gea reaffirmed his status in the eyes of many as the best goalkeeper in the world this past weekend.

BT Sport’s Steve McManaman awarded the Man of the Match award to Jesse Lingard but it was De Gea who was the star, equalling a Premier League record with 14 saves in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho is among the growing number of people who believe De Gea has usurped Manuel Neuer as football’s best between the sticks.

"I told him after the match – what I saw today was the best goalkeeper in the world," the Man United boss told BT Sport.

"In big matches you need goalkeepers to be there for you, but all the effort from the players was magnificent.”

Arsenal fired 33 shots on De Gea’s goal but Alexandre Lacazette was the only one to find a way through.

The Spaniard later admitted that his confidence was boosted by some early saves.

“Sometimes, you just start a game with a really good save, with a good feeling, you feel that [unbeatable],” De Gea told MUTV.

Cedric Bakambu’s tweet about De Gea

De Gea’s superb performance hasn’t gone unnoticed around Europe, with Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu’s tweet about the 27-year-old going viral.

Bakambu posted a photo of his smashed iPhone, writing: “You need to call De Gea to save this one.”

De Gea reacted

De Gea clearly enjoyed it, as his response shows.

De Gea was truly incredible

Among the highlights of De Gea’s performance was a magnificent double save from Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez, which he would later claim was his “most important” stop of the match.

His moment of brilliance kept the score at 2-1, before Lingard wrapped up the three points with his second goal of the match.

"I think that was the most important save but, like I said, the full team defended very well and fought for the three points,” he added.

It’s easy to see why Real Madrid were so desperate to sign De Gea in 2015 and, while the rumour mill was rather quiet in the summer, it would be surprising if the La Liga champions weren’t still monitoring Man United’s number one.

