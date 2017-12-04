WWE fans are some of the craziest fans in the world and can sometimes go a bit far when it comes to representing their favorite Superstars.

Some fans go as far as getting tattoos that are similar to the ones some WWE stars have, or get certain WWE stars' logos tattooed on them as well. One such fan stole WWE news headlines when he teased getting WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin's "Stone Cold" logo tattooed on his forehead.

The fan Tweeted out a photo of the logo drawn out on his head, as is usually done before you get a tattoo, and tagged Steve Austin in the post. Austin responded to the fan hilariously, simply telling the fan "Don't do it":

Austin is unquestionably one of the greatest Superstars to have ever graced the WWE ring. His persona was especially unique as he revolted against the corporation and the authoritative figure in WWE in Vince McMahon.

His legendary feuds with The Rock, Triple H, Kane, The Undertaker, and so many more have gone down as some of the greatest of all time. Austin captivated the WWE Universe and it shone through in his merchandise sales and the reaction he received from crowds whenever he made his entrance out to the ring.

"The Texas Rattlesnake" retired from in-ring competition back in 2003 following a WrestleMania 18 loss to The Rock. He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame several years later and has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV since.

Many have called for Austin to come out of retirement for one more match, perhaps against Triple H or Brock Lesnar, however, the Texan seems content to stay retired as his body can't take the punishment required to compete at a high level in the professional wrestling industry.

Regardless if whether or not Austin ever returns to wrestle again, he is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest to have ever done it.

