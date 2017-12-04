It looks like next year's WrestleMania 34 event could be without of of the WWE's biggest stars today.

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho is currently juggling the life of a rockstar, as the lead singer of his band Fozzy, and a professional wrestler. When he's not busy touring with Fozzy, Jericho returns to WWE and works a full time schedule with the promotion for a number of months.

Most recently Jericho's run consisted of a feud with Kevin Owens in which he won the United States Championship and even had a match with "KO" at the WrestleMania 33. It was a very successful run for Jericho in which he got over a number of new catchphrases and gimmicks.

Currently Jericho is not affiliated with WWE as he is busy working on his new cruise line and is scheduled to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) next month as well. Jericho will be taking on Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 next month from the Tokyo Dome.

Because of this there has been a ton of speculation as to when "Y2J" will be making his return to WWE TV. Initial speculation has pinpointed the possible date as Monday Night RAW's special 25th Anniversary Show on January 22nd.

A few other dates have popped up as possibilities, being the WWE's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34 pay-per-views (PPVs). After Jericho's most recent Tweet, however, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Jericho Tweeted out his upcoming tour schedule with Fozzy which lists the dates January 28th and April 8th. January 28th is the same day as the Royal Rumble, and Jericho will be performing in Paris, France on that day.

He will also be performing in New Hampshire on April 8th which is the same day as WrestleMania 34 which is in New Orleans, Louisiana. With Jericho being booked to perform with his band on two of the biggest days of the WWE year, it's highly unlikely he'll be on either of those cards.

What are your thoughts on WrestleMania possibly being without Chris Jericho this year? Do you think that "Y2J" will really be off of "The Show Of Shows" this year? Or will he find a way to make things work and compete on WrestleMania 34's card?

