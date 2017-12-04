The GLOW series on Netflix has received a ton of praise from the professional wrestling world, as it gives quite a good insight into what they go through in their lives in the profession.

Most notably, former WWE star Alex Riley has been a part of the show, staring in the role of Steel Horse. As it turns out, however, a few other big names within the professional wrestling world auditioned for the part and didn't get it.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that he actually auditioned for the part of Steel Horse as well, but lost out to Riley. He even took a subtle jab at Riley's notoriety in the professional wrestling world (quotes via SEScoops):

“I actually set up my little phone in the dressing room in Edmonton [Canada] after a show in a room by myself and I auditioned…

"Steel Horse, for Steel Horse, and I didn’t get it. And not only I didn’t get it, but Alex Riley got it. He’s about a one on the scale of [pro] wrestling notoriety!”

Also on the program with Jericho is GLOW trainer, stunt coordinator, and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero. Guerrero revealed that former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz also auditioned for the role:

“It’s kind of cool because when they were casting this role and a couple of other roles, I was in on it.

"I was there and it was cool to see because I do a little bit of acting here and there and it was cool to see what they look for.

“Chris did great. Chris did great. I mean, I’d put him over. They were looking at me like, ‘you know these guys, right?’ and I’m like, ‘yes.’

"He did great. We had Miz, The Miz auditioned for it. Yeah, yeah, and then Alex and a couple of other people too. We had different people we were doing.

“They all were very good. Everyone did very good, but he took it to the next level. In fact, he came out in a bathrobe and kind of in character, in costume, and they were looking for that.”

