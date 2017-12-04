WWE

The Miz and Becky Lynch.

Possible hint at The Miz and Becky Lynch's WWE return

The WWE wrote off a pair of its top stars several weeks ago so that they could begin filming a new movie project.

Over on Monday Night RAW Roman Reigns defeated The Miz to capture the Intercontinental Championship, and he and The Shield proceeded to Triple Powerbomb The Miz into an announce table.

The next night on SmackDown Live Becky Lynch was attacked by NXT call-ups The Riott Squad in a vicious assault. Both of these attacks were meant to write Lynch and Miz off of WWE TV so they could begin filming WWE Studios’ The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

Also in the film is none other than WWE Hall Of Famer and former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels, who co-stars alongside The Miz and Lynch. After it was realized that Lynch and Miz had been written off TV for a movie project, many began to wonder when they'd return.

Shawn Michaels' latest Tweet may have provided fans with that answer. Michaels Tweeted out a picture from the set alongside The Miz, and indicated how much longer the crew had to film.

"HBK" noted that they had just wrapped up their first full week of filming, and stated that there were three more weeks to go. That means that The Miz and Becky Lynch could return as soon as in three week's time.

Three weeks would put potential returns on Christmas week; with The Miz possibly returning on the December 25th episode of Monday Nigh RAW, and Lynch's coming the next night on December 26th's episode of SmackDown Live.

The Miz's return would potentially put him back in the Intercontinental Title hunt against Roman Reigns. Reigns will likely need to drop the title before facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. 

Lynch's return could be linked to a retaliation against The Riott squad for attacking her and sidelining her for so long. 

What are your thoughts on Michaels hinting at The Miz and Lynch returning to action for WWE in three week's time? Do you think that they'll return come Christmas week on WWE TV? Or will they take some time off after filming before returning to the ring? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

WWE
