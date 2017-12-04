After everything that went down on last week's episode of SmackDown Live, there was some speculation running around that The Singh Brothers could have suffered injuries.

The Singh Brothers failed to defeat WWE Champion AJ Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap match and former WWE Champ Jinder Mahal attacked them as a result. "The Modern Day Maharaja" even hit them with the Khallas, however, one of the brothers landed awkwardly on their arm which led to speculation that he could be injured.

To add to the speculation, one of the brothers, Sunil Singh, did not appear at WWE’s house shows this weekend. Samir Singh appeared on his own but he was wearing a sling for his arm. Dave Meltzer took to his Daily Update to offer details behind The Singh Brothers' status.

Meltzer noted that neither of the brothers are currently suffering from an injury and that the reason Sunil Singh missed the events over the weekend were due to "non-injury related matters":

“Neither Singh Brother was injured and the one that missed some shows this weekend was also due to a non-injury related matter”

The Singh Brothers have made quite a name for themselves while in WWE. They were initially brought in by the company to compete in the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament last year, however, WWE decided to keep them and signed them to NXT.

Later, they were called up to the main roster to serve as Jinder Mahal's cronies, and played a crucial part in him winning the WWE Championship.

For the past several months Mahal has defended his title against the likes of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, due in large part to the assistance he has had from The Singh Brothers.

After Mahal attacked The Singh Brothers following their failure against AJ Styles, it should be interesting to see if they stay with Mahal once they return to WWE TV.

What are your thoughts on The Singh Brothers not being injured after losing to AJ Styles on SmackDown Live? Do you think that they'll still be aligned with Jinder Mahal when it's all said and done? And how successful could The Singh Brothers be without Mahal?

