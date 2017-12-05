When the Milwaukee Bucks traded Greg Monroe, a 2018 protected first-round pick and a 2018 protected second-round pick in exchange for Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe, they essentially went from a pretender to a contender in the Eastern Conference.

In 13 games since they acquired Bledsoe, the Bucks have gone 8-5 after getting off to a 4-4 start.

More than anything, Milwaukee gained a third part of their own "Big Three", a trend that has been sweeping the game, as Bledsoe joined superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to form a formidable trio.

While the Bucks seem to be much more dangerous with Bledsoe on the roster, they are not yet regarded on the same level as the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics.

Therefore, it appears as though the Bucks aren't done making moves this season.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racing Journal Times, they have their eyes on a big-named All-Star center: DeAndre Jordan.

"Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton," Woelfel reported.

"The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them," he continued.

Jordan is averaging 10.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 32.4 minutes for the injury-ridden Los Angeles Clippers this season. Due to the sheer number of injuries and the fact that Blake Griffin is slated to miss multiple months, a complete rebuild isn't out of the question for the Clippers.

After Monroe's exit, the Bucks have been relying heavily on the tandem of Henson and second-year center Thon Maker. Henson isn't regarded as an elite-level starter and Maker is still very raw, thus making someone like Jordan very appealing.

According to Worlfel's sources, the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves and Bucks have shown the most interest in Jordan. But, Jordan isn't the only target on the Bucks' radar at the moment.

"There has also been ongoing chatter the Bucks are interested in Philadelphia’s Jahlil Okafor, who is being shopped for a first-round draft choice, as well as Phoenix center Tyson Chandler, who has a good rapport with Bucks coach Jason Kidd and whom the Bucks had looked into trading for in the past," Woelfel reported.

If the Bucks are able to land Jordan, the entire landscape of the Eastern Conference would undoubtedly change. Either Okafor or Chandler would likely also make a difference, but adding an All-NBA talent would be huge for Milwaukee, assuming that the core of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Bledsoe would stay put.