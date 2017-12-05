It was only a matter of time before LaVar Ball made headlines criticizing the Los Angeles Lakers.

After his son Lonzo was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 Draft, the Lakers organization made it clear that LaVar would not be a distraction and would have no influence on the team's progress or in any form of decision-making.

Recently, LaVar, who clearly craves media attention, lashed out against the Lakers after his son's struggles on the court.

"They're soft. They don't know how to coach my son," Ball told Bleacher Report recently regarding the Lakers' coaching staff. "I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

Lakers coach Luke Walton responded to those comments, saying, "I will say this: I think that he has done a phenomenal job as a father with Lonzo because Lonzo is a special young man; he's selfless, he's unselfish, his teammates love him and he cares about them and plays the game the right way. So he has done a great job with that. But we are not concerned with what parents think of how we are coaching the team. We are contented with the team and what is best for the team and how we can continue to get better."

But, it didn't end there.

In a postgame interview on ESPN last week, LaVar criticized Lakers forward Julius Randle:

"I'll tell you the crucial point. When Julius [Randle] got that ball at the end, he should have thrown it forward. Lonzo had a wide-open layup. Or 3-pointer. That's game. It wouldn't have gone to overtime. That was game. ... Julius tried to take too many dribbles, then they fouled him, or they called timeout. But if he would have thrown the ball ahead, Coach wouldn't have called a timeout. Even if he did, he can't call it because the ball's in the air. Lonzo's running the lane, game over. That's the best time to score. ... But every time they score two 3-pointers, it's a game of runs. Don't call timeout, because that's means you're scared. You make two 3-pointers on me, I got two more to come. ... Do the Big Baller move. Don't call no timeouts."

As a result of the media's infatuation with LaVar, the Lakers took a formal step to limit mid-game or postgame interviews with him during games.

"In what many employees at Staples Center view as the 'LaVar Ball rule,' this season, the Los Angeles Lakers are enforcing a policy that no longer allows members of the media to congregate in a section of the arena among family and associates of players after games," reported Chris Haynes of ESPN on Monday.

"Family, friends and agents wait for players in the seats behind the basket closest to the visiting team's locker room at the end of games. Interviews conducted in that designated area and near the tunnel leading to the arena corridors are now forbidden," Haynes continued.

Although it looks like like the Lakers announced the change due to the hoards of fans and reporters who flock to LaVar, the Lakers maintained that the policy has been there for a long time, but it will now begin to be enforced.

"It's not a new policy; it's an existing policy," a team spokesperson told ESPN. "There has been more media presence in that area than before. That section is strictly for family and guests of players. It's a privacy concern."

Since LaVar is followed like a hawk everywhere he goes, it appears as though reporters will still have a lot of access to him and his life, even if it's not on the Lakers' home floor.