Deontay Wilder has reiterated his claim that he will not sign up for a world heavyweight title unification bout with Anthony Joshua unless he gets half of the proceeds.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is targeting a clash with the WBC champion next year, but has previously said “over my dead body” when asked if Wilder will get a straight split.

The 32-year-old Wilder, who has won all 39 of his professional fights, is convinced Hearn is trying to talk his way out of a showdown.

The American boxer also thinks that Joshua's team have Joseph Parker top of their agenda, rather than himself.

Wilder told ESPN: "I don't think they are trying to make a negotiation at this point.

"I think they are trying to seek Parker. They got him on his agenda. [He is] their top priority which is fine. If they don't want to fight at this time, that it is ok.

“We’re not (going to) chase anybody. I’m not chasing Joshua. If he doesn’t want the fight, then that’s fine.

“It is a great fight, it is one of the biggest fights in the world and everyone wants it. (But) it will be 50-50 or else we don’t see a fight.

“If they want to use splits not to make a fight happen, then so be it. It is not like I’m asking for more – I’m saying this is a 50-50 fight and that’s how it is. In the rematch we can talk about 60-40 splits of whatever – that is more acceptable.”

Joshua saw off late replacement Carlos Takam in October and is focusing on a prospective bout against WBO champion Joseph Parker in the new year.

'AJ' was meant to take on Kubrat Pulev, but a late injury to the Bulgarian saw him withdraw from the fight.

Despite similar contractual issues, Joshua’s camp have expressed confidence a deal can be struck to face the New Zealander Parker early in 2018.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms