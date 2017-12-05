Booker drops 46; Cavs win 12th-straight, Grizzlies snap losing streak

Celtics (21-4) 111; Bucks (12-10) 100

Despite a monstrous performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo (40/9/4), the Bucks were unable to stop Kyrie Irving (32/4/1) and the Celtics, who shot 55.1 percent from the field and out-rebounded Milwaukee by the tune of 45-to-28. Al Horford (20/9/8) nearly had a triple-double for Boston in the win.

Hornets (9-13) 104; Magic (10-15) 94

Kemba Walker (29/2/7) returned from an injury and had a game-high 29 points on a perfect 14-for-14 showing from the free throw line. Although the Hornets went just 3-of-17 from three, they went 33-for-40 from the free throw line compared to Orlando's 12-for-14 showing from the charity stripe. Evan Fournier (18/3/2) led the Magic in scoring.

Pacers (13-11) 115; Knicks (11-12) 97

This one was never close, as the Knicks trailed by 30 points heading into the fourth quarter. Willy Hernangomez (14/10/3) picked up a double-double in garbage time off the bench for New York, who couldn't slow down the Pacers offense, as evidenced by Indiana's 53.5 percent shooting mark. Thaddeus Young (20/6/1) led the Pacers in scoring in the victory.

Suns (9-16) 115; 76ers (13-10) 101

The Suns benefitted from a huge performance by Devin Booker (46/6/8), who went 17-of-32 from the field on the night. TJ Warren (25/8/3) also had a solid game for the visiting team. The trio of JJ Redick (25/1/1), Joel Embiid (22/12/2) and Ben Simmons (20/8/7) combined for 67 points for the Sixers, but Philly shot just 7-of-30 (23.3) from three and couldn't keep up with the Suns, who went 10-of-22 (45.5 percent).

Nets (9-14) 110; Hawks (5-18) 90

Brooklyn broke the game open in the third quarter when they outscored Atlanta 31-15. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (16/10/3) recorded a double-double in the road win. Dennis Schroder (19/5/4) led the Hawks in scoring, but Atlanta shot just 36.6 percent for the game. The teams combined for 40 turnovers.

Cavaliers (17-7) 113; Bulls (3-19) 91

The Cavaliers won their 12th-straight game. LeBron James (23/7/6), Kevin Love (24/13/0) and Dwyane Wade (24/6/2) combined for 71 points on 26-of-41 (63.4 percent) shooting in the victory. Kris Dunn (15/6/5) led Chicago in scoring in the defeat. The Cavaliers had just seven turnovers in the game.

Grizzlies (8-15) 95; Timberwolves (14-11) 92

Despite a miraculous performance by Jimmy Butler (30/5/4), who went 11-for-21 shooting, the T-Wolves couldn't pull out a win on the second night of their back-to-back. They shot just 4-for-17 (23.5 percent) from three-point range. Marc Gasol (21/7/5) and company snapped an 11-game losing streak with the win.

Warriors (19-6) 125; Pelicans (12-12) 115

The Warriors erased a 20-point halftime deficit to record the comeback victory. Both Kevin Durant (19/7/5) and DeMarcus Cousins (19/11/7) were ejected for arguing in the fourth quarter, which allowed Steph Curry (31/5/11) to shine even more for the Warriors while Jrue Holiday (34/6/4) and E'Twaun Moore (27/6/2) had stellar nights for the Pelicans. Golden State outscored New Orleans by 17 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.

Mavericks (7-17) 122; Nuggets (13-10) 105

Dallas got off to a hot start, scoring 39 first-quarter points. Harrison Barnes (22/10/3) and Dennis Smith Jr. (20/5/3) led the way for the Mavs, who also received 54 bench points in the win. Will Barton (23/8/6) had an impressive night off the bench for Denver, but the team couldn't recover from the early deficit.

Spurs (16-8) 96; Pistons (14-9) 93

The Spurs erased a four-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to pull off a close victory at home. Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson (27/4/3) was the game's high scorer, but seven different Spurs scored in double-figures, including the entire frontcourt of LaMarcus Aldridge (17/10/4), Pau Gasol (15/10/4) and Rudy Gay (12/10/4), all of whom had exactly 10 rebounds and four assists.

Jazz (13-11) 116; Wizards (12-11) 69

Wizards starters combined for just 41 points on 15-of-42 (35.7 percent) shooting. Washington shot just 28.8 percent for the game and scored just 30 total points in the first half of the embarrassing loss. Alec Burks (27/5/3) had his third-straight outstanding game off the Jazz bench, leading the team in scoring, while Rudy Gobert (4/10/3) played 21 minutes in his highly-anticipated return after missing a couple weeks of action.