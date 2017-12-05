Luckily for England and Joe Root, Australia's second innings at the crease in Adelaide wasn't nearly as dominant as their first.

The Aussies weren't even all bowled out during their first bat, as they racked up the runs to end on 442-8 declared, whilst England could only respond by hitting 227.

Luckily for Root's men though, they avoided the follow-on, and this time around, they managed to do some damage to the host's batting line.

In just 58 overs, the Australians were all bowled out, mainly down to the impressive form of James Anderson, who took his first ever five-wicket haul Down Under.

What a time to do it.

On his list of casualties were: Bancroft, Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Lyon, and finally, Mitchell Starc.

Maybe somewhat surprisingly, four of the five wickets were caught, whilst the other one was an LBW.

Anderson's bowling was top notch, and eventually, Australia were all bowled out for 138, leaving the visitors a massive run chase.

In fact, if they were to succeed, it would set a record.

Root's men are in need of 354 to win, and with day four nearly over, as of writing this article, it looks like their best hopes are to hold out for a draw.

As of writing this, England are 54-1, with Alastair Cook once again failing to impress with the bat, being caught LBW early on.

They currently trail by 299 runs in Adelaide, so it looks like their best bet is to hold out for a draw.

Watch the moment he secured his five-wicket haul below.

However, that is certainly easier said than done.

Despite the brave display in the second innings from England, and in particular their bowlers, it looks like their first innings performance, both with bat and ball, left them with way too much to do.

For James Anderson, however, it will be a memorable day.

