Paul Pogba is set to miss the Manchester derby this weekend after being shown a straight red card in Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was asked if he believes Pogba's suspension was karma for wishing injury upon the Manchester City players.

Manchester United's record signing had sparked controversy in a recent BBC interview in which he admitted that he hoped his rivals suffer injuries.

"Some day I hope they are going to slip and I hope, and I know that it’s bad to say things like that, but I hope for us that some very important players get injured," Pogba said.

"Just like what is happening with us because every time we are having important players that get injured and missing important games.

"If that happens to them as well then maybe it will make a difference. It might be a little touch that makes them weaker."

Pep Guardiola's side have been in unstoppable form so far this season - and currently lie eight points ahead of their Manchester rivals.

De Bruyne responds to Pogba's comments

The former Chelsea midfielder offered an unexpectedly candid response when asked if Pogba's suspension was karma.

"I don’t believe in that s***," De Bruyne said bluntly. "I’m a very straight forward guy. If someone believes it is karma then OK, everyone has their right to their opinion.

"I don’t want anyone to get injured. It’s a competition, you want to play against the best teams and the best players."

Pogba was brilliant until his sending off and it's unclear how Manchester United will line up at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon without him.

"It depends what they want to do," De Bruyne added. "Pogba's a massive player. I know him a little bit. He’s unbelievable. He took a red card and that’s the way it goes: you have injuries and suspensions.

"We’ll play the same there. We never change. We try to do the things that we are good at. That gives us the best chance to win.

"United are one of the biggest clubs in the country. They’re a massive team, they want to win the title. They spent a lot of money, like a lot of the big teams. They will be up for it and we will be up for it. Hopefully it’ll be a good game."

Manchester United are widely regarded as City's main challengers but Guardiola's men will have a huge 11-point lead if they win on Sunday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms