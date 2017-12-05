Football

Pogba and De Bruyne.

What Kevin De Bruyne said when asked if Paul Pogba's suspension was karma

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Pogba is set to miss the Manchester derby this weekend after being shown a straight red card in Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was asked if he believes Pogba's suspension was karma for wishing injury upon the Manchester City players.

Manchester United's record signing had sparked controversy in a recent BBC interview in which he admitted that he hoped his rivals suffer injuries.

"Some day I hope they are going to slip and I hope, and I know that it’s bad to say things like that, but I hope for us that some very important players get injured," Pogba said.

"Just like what is happening with us because every time we are having important players that get injured and missing important games.

"If that happens to them as well then maybe it will make a difference. It might be a little touch that makes them weaker."

Pep Guardiola's side have been in unstoppable form so far this season - and currently lie eight points ahead of their Manchester rivals.

De Bruyne responds to Pogba's comments

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-FEYENOORD

The former Chelsea midfielder offered an unexpectedly candid response when asked if Pogba's suspension was karma.

"I don’t believe in that s***," De Bruyne said bluntly. "I’m a very straight forward guy. If someone believes it is karma then OK, everyone has their right to their opinion.

"I don’t want anyone to get injured. It’s a competition, you want to play against the best teams and the best players."

Pogba was brilliant until his sending off and it's unclear how Manchester United will line up at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon without him.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

"It depends what they want to do," De Bruyne added. "Pogba's a massive player. I know him a little bit. He’s unbelievable. He took a red card and that’s the way it goes: you have injuries and suspensions.

"We’ll play the same there. We never change. We try to do the things that we are good at. That gives us the best chance to win. 

"United are one of the biggest clubs in the country. They’re a massive team, they want to win the title. They spent a lot of money, like a lot of the big teams. They will be up for it and we will be up for it. Hopefully it’ll be a good game."

Manchester United are widely regarded as City's main challengers but Guardiola's men will have a huge 11-point lead if they win on Sunday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Paul Pogba
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Football

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch has found a hilarious way to avoid doing media interviews this week

Marshawn Lynch has found a hilarious way to avoid doing media interviews this week

Real reason why Luke Harper was sent home from recent WWE tour revealed

Real reason why Luke Harper was sent home from recent WWE tour revealed

Brilliant story of what Alex Ferguson did to sign David de Gea for Man Utd has emerged

Brilliant story of what Alex Ferguson did to sign David de Gea for Man Utd has emerged

Paul Pogba says he wants Man City players to get injured - Pep Guardiola responds

Paul Pogba says he wants Man City players to get injured - Pep Guardiola responds

Man Utd fans are in hysterics at what happened between Henry and Pogba after Arsenal match

Man Utd fans are in hysterics at what happened between Henry and Pogba after Arsenal match

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again