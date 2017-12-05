Everyone is talking about Liverpool drawing Everton in the FA Cup third round draw.

It’s by some distance the tie of the round, with the Merseyside rivals going head-to-head at Anfield in the knockout competition.

Liverpool will enter the tie as the favourites but Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson shared an interesting stat that will give Everton fans confidence.

The Toffees have never been beaten in an FA Cup tie at Anfield.

So an upset could be on the cards when the two Premier League clubs meet early next month.

The magic of the FA Cup comes from watching lower league sides triumph against the big boys and Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City will all look to avoid slipping up.

The Red Devils host Derby County, Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest, Chelsea face Norwich City and Premier League leaders Man City face Burnley.

Fans have a problem with Man United v Derby

All four sides will expect to be in the pot for round four but you just never know.

Jose Mourinho watched his Man United side crash out in round six last season, a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea ending their hopes of retaining the trophy.

But a match against Derby, who are sixth in the Championship, shouldn’t present too many difficulties.

Nobody is expecting an exciting tie but many football fans still believe the tie will be shown on television - because broadcasters love to show Man United’s FA Cup matches.

The club’s last 58 FA Cup games have been televised - yes, 58 - and fans are adamant that the broadcasters will make it 59 when Derby visit Old Trafford.

That is despite some juicy ties, including Liverpool’s match against Everton and Brighton hosting fierce rivals Crystal Palace.

It’s not that Man United are dull - they’ve scored 35 goals in 15 league appearances and were involved in the best match of the season on Saturday - but watching their every match has become tedious.

There were four non-league sides in the draw, and AFC Fylde will take on Bournemouth if they beat Wigan in a replay.

Many supporters would surely enjoy seeing how the National League side fare against Premier League opposition.

Yet it comes down to audience, and the broadcasters know full well that sticking Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho on the TV will attract a larger audience than a game featuring some plumbers.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms