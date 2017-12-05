Liverpool and Everton face an all-Merseyside FA Cup showdown next month after being drawn out together in Monday evening’s third-round draw.

The pair, who last met in the tournament in the 2012 semi-final, which Liverpool won 2-1, will play each other at Anfield on the weekend beginning January 5.

No doubt Liverpool fans will be delighted with the draw, given that it is at home, and gives them yet another opportunity to get one over on their rivals from down the road.

The draw comes just several days ahead of the first Merseyside derby of the season, as Jurgen Klopp's side welcome Sam Allardyce and co. to Anfield in the Premier League.

Reds fans would have been optimistic going into the derby a few weeks ago, with the Toffees struggling under David Unsworth, but with 'Big Sam' in the dugout, Everton look a different side already.

Victory against West Ham United at Goodison Park was backed up with a victory over Huddersfield Town at the weekend, so the confidence is slowly reemerging.

However, when Liverpool's official Twitter account announced that it would be a Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round, it's safe to say their fanbase was delighted.

Here's the best of the reaction from yesterday's draw.

So as you can see, plenty of happy Liverpool fans, with some of them already suggesting they are already in the hat for the fourth round.

Elsewhere, non-league Hereford will welcome 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City to Edgar Street provided they win their replay against Fleetwood.

Premier League leaders Manchester City are at home to Burnley, while potential upsets include West Ham’s trip to League One high-flyers Shrewsbury, and Championship leaders Wolves at home to ailing Swansea.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms