Joe Hart career could reach a low with West Ham setback

According to the Mirror, Joe Hart’s place at the World Cup appears to be in jeopardy with the news that he’s set to be dropped by David Moyes in favour of Adrian after the Spaniard impressed between the sticks against Man City on Sunday.

Adrian, who has deputised for Hart ever since the England international joined the club on loan in the summer, is set to keep the number 1 jersey for the foreseeable future with Chelsea next up for The Hammers next weekend.

Hart was unable to play on Sunday due to the terms of his loan deal between West Ham and his parent club Man City.

However it appears that Moyes was already unhappy with Hart’s performances and after Adrian pulled off a number of high-profile saves at the Etihad to keep his side in the match, it may well be a long road back to the first team for the Shrewsbury born goalkeeper.

Back when Slaven Bilic was still in charge, Adrian had threatened to quit the club in January in order to find first team opportunities, now it appears that Hart may be the one looking for the exit door if he wants to try and salvage what is fast becoming a nose-diving club-career.

Things are made even more difficult for Hart with the rising threat from young English goalkeepers like Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Stoke’s Jack Butland, looking to take his place in the national side.

Despite their shaky league form, Pickford has impressed on Merseyside and Butland continues to look a decent prospect, and if the two of them keep things up with Hart benched in East London, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the West Ham man dethroned before the Three Lions make their trip to St Petersburg next summer.

England boss Gareth Southgate has also already emphasised that he will favour players who are playing regularly with their clubs when it comes to picking his squad for the World Cup just to increase the pressure further on the 75-cap Hart.

West Ham fans aren’t exactly enamoured with the form of England’s number one, with Hart being blamed for some of the goals the Irons have shipped recently, notably Watford’s second goal in the 2-0 loss at Vicarage Road last month, as well as Rooney’s stunner at Goodison Park last week.

For Joe Hart, the race to make the plane to Russia is well and truly on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms