The Golden State Warriors picked up a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night to keep themselves in the chase at the top of the Western Conference, but not in the manner which they would have liked.

The Warriors won 125-115 against the Pelicans last night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, but they closed out the game without their star player Steph Curry, who exited the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter due to injury.

After exiting the game through injury, Curry finished with 31 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal and five 3-pointers. On the night, the point guard scored his 2,000th career 3-pointer, making him the eighth player in NBA history to reach that milestone.

However, most of the focus now will be on his injury, rather than the record books, as watching back on the replays, the injury which he picked up looks very painful, and could result in him missing some time.

As you can see in the video further down, while attempting to steal the ball, the former back-to-back MVP rolled his ankle and immediately fell to the floor. Clearly in pain, he then limped his way to the Warriors bench and played no further part in the game.

After the game had finished, Curry was seen walking around on crutches with a boot on his leg, but he sounded very optimistic. X-rays on his right ankle later came back negative, which is obviously good news, but he's not out of the woods yet, as he'll undergo further evaluation on Tuesday which will include an MRI.

Despite the injury, Curry is able to joke about the situation, as he said his first thought after the injury occurred was that he would have to tell his dad that he wouldn't be able to play golf with him tomorrow when the team is in Charlotte in preparation for their game against the Hornets on Wednesday night.

If Curry does miss any time, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will all see increased roles, while Patrick McCaw, Shaun Livingston, and Andre Iguodala will all have to step up with the increased time on the court they'll see.

The initial diagnosis of Curry's injury remains a sprain, meaning we could see him return to the court sooner rather than later, although we'll have to wait until the results of the MRI later today to confirm that. He is currently averaging 26.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field this season.