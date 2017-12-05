Anthony Joshua could be just days away from having his next fight announced, according to Joseph Parker's head trainer Kevin Barry.

The IBF and WBA champion Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) stopped Carlos Takam in his most recent bout to maintain his flawless record.

The 28-year-old Londoner is expected to next fight in March or April ahead of a potential super fight against the returning Tyson Fury.

Team Joshua and Team Parker have been negotiating a potential fight over the last month but the New Zealander seems unwilling to accept less than a 35-65 split.

The two heavyweights would carry unbeaten records and three recognised world titles into the fight.

If negotiations break down, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn would likely look towards American heavyweight Deontay Wilder.

Parker's trainer confirmed to RadioLIVE's Sunday Sport that fans can expect an official announcement in the next 7-10 days.

"We are very close to reaching an agreement and, like I said, we have made several concessions, because we want this fight," Barry said.

"We want Joseph's body in the right shape to enter our biggest-ever training camp. Hopefully, in the next week to 10 days, we will be able to say it's Anthony Joshua.

Why Team Parker believe they have leverage

"One thing I can tell you as a fact is that Sky UK wants this fight," revealed Barry. "They want Joseph Parker.

"They want Parker in front of Joshua, and that helps us with our negotiations and gives us leverage."

Hearn is keen to get Joshua in the ring against Parker and has already spoken about the date and the venue.

"Parker is the frontrunner," said Hearn. "He's the guy we want. But we can't be in a position where this goes on for three weeks then falls through.

"There is no deadline but we want to fight at the end of March or the first week of April.

"We looked at The O2 but if it's a unification against Parker, why have a 16,000 attendance when you could have 80,000? We have looked at the Principality Stadium and Twickenham. Major football stadiums don't want you using the pitch during the season."

