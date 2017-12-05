Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kawhi Leonard.

Spurs' Kawhi Leonard fails to give return date for his injury

Published Add your comment

Kawhi Leonard has missed all of the San Antonio Spurs' 24 games this season, including their most recent win on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, and he has hardly spoken to the media since the team's media day back in September.

The talented small forward appears to be the difference between the Spurs being where they are now in the Western Conference on a 16-8 record, and being at the top of the conference. He has been sidelined since before the start of the preseason due to a right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Speaking to the media for the first time in months prior to his team's win against the Pistons last night, Leonard revealed how his injury recovery was going, but failed to disclose any information on when he might return from his right quadriceps tendinopathy.

The Spurs star said, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN: "I feel good. Soon [the time is] to come to be able to play on the floor. I'm feeling pretty healthy right now. I think they told you guys that I've been playing five-on-five. So that's where I'm at right now. It's been good. Just still, just gotta go through a few more processes of doing that. I should be back soon."

Being a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who's finished top-three in MVP voting the past two seasons, the Spurs will be looking to get Leonard back onto the court very soon. He hasn't played since Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, a series he missed due to a sprained ankle.

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs - Game Two

In the meantime, San Antonio seems to be doing okay without him. Head coach Gregg Popovich has managed to put a team on the court that has guided the franchise to third in the Western Conference so far this season.

Their most recent win came on Monday night, as the Spurs managed to narrowly defeat the Pistons 96-93 at the AT&T Center, with seven different Spurs players scoring double-figures, including the entire frontcourt of LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, and Rudy Gay.

Leonard's 25.5 points per game last season will certainly be a welcomed addition to the team once he is able to return to the court to help them win more comfortably in the future. San Antonio next plays on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.

Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs - Game Five

Topics:
NBA
Tony Parker
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
LaMarcus Aldridge
Kawhi Leonard
Pau Gasol
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Eastern Conference

