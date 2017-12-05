Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is the hottest property in the Premier League this season.

After returning from an ankle injury that had him sidelined for the first few games of the campaign, he's helped drive his club back to the top after a rocky start.

The Belgian has eight goals in 13 starts and the Blues are now up to third in the league and have qualified for the first knockout round of the Champions League.

Antonio Conte has changed the way he's using Hazard this season - often preferring him in a more central role, as opposed to having him on the wing.

He's partnered Alvaro Morata up front on a number of occasions already and the pair are set to become one of the most dangerous attacking duos in Europe.

With an eye for the future, Chelsea are desperate to tie their star man down to a new contract as they believe he's likely to one day become the world's best player and win the Ballon d'Or.

According to the Times, the London club have offered Hazard £300,000-a-week to sign up for the long-term and become the highest paid player in Chelsea's history.

However, the 26-year-old is refusing to sign and his representatives want to hold off any deals until the end of the season.

That's because they're hoping that his current contract situation will attract interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish club have been loosely linked with Hazard for a while now, but no bid has ever been made, although that could change next year.

Despite flirting with Los Blancos, he is said to be happy at Stamford Bridge and still has two and a half years on his current contract.

Of course, if his plan works and an offer does come in, Hazard may find it very tough to reject a move to the European champions and become the next 'Galactico'.

