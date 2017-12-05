Manchester United are ready to dip into the transfer market to step up their challenge to Manchester City for the Premier League title.

And after a 3-1 victory away at Arsenal last weekend, they will go into one of the biggest games of the season in fine form.

But even that still isn't enough to make them firm favourites for when their rivals visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team have stormed to the top of the league and if they win the derby, against second-placed United, they'll go 11 points clear after 16 games.

And to make matters worse for the red half of Manchester, Jose Mourinho has a few selection headaches ahead of the match.

Paul Pogba, who was sent off at the Emirates, is suspended. He was brilliant for 75 minutes of that game, dominating the midfield and controlling everything United did.



Of course, the Frenchman's suspension is a short problem, but there's another long-term issue that will continue to annoy Mourinho again next weekend.

And that's his choice at left-back. So far this season, Ashley Young, who made his trade as a winger, has been filling in to complete the back line.

He's doing a pretty good job of it and scored two goals against Watford last week, but his strengths lie in attack, not defence.



Luke Shaw is Mourinho's other option, but he's fallen out of favour with the boss and it seems that there's little chance he'll get a run in the first team.

Instead, the club have been looking for a replacement full-back and with January fast approaching, they're confident of landing long-term target Danny Rose.

The Tottenham defender sparked controversy last summer during an interview when he questioned the club's wage structure and admitted he'd be happy to move away.



Unsurprisingly, ever since then, he's found first-team football hard to come by and has even been left out of matchday squads by Mauricio Pochettino.

And now, according to the Daily Mail, Mourinho is confident of landing the left-back for £50 million before the start of next season, either in January or over the summer.

It's reported that the reason United failed to sign him in the last transfer window was because Pochettino didn't want to offload two full-backs in one window and Kyle Walker had already joined City.



But the Spurs boss appears to have little use for Rose, who's now warming the bench and there's no reason the London club won't want to cash in on the 27-year-old.

