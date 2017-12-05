Late in the Golden State Warriors win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, both Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were ejected from the game after an on-court altercation between the two.

During the Warriors' 125-115 win over the Pelicans last night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Durant managed to go 8-of-21 from the field and 2-of-3 from the line in 35 minutes, scoring 19 points with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block, one 3-pointer and six turnovers.

Cousins scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, seven assists, five steals, three blocks and three 3-pointers before he was ejected from the game alongside the Golden State forward with 1:14 remaining in the game. Things had been brewing between the two throughout the entire game.

It all boiled over late in the game when Durant took exception to a Cousins bump and kept coming after him until the two had to be separated and were assessed technical fouls. Due to the fact both players were given technicals earlier in the game and this was their second, they were both respectively ejected from the game.

The Warriors star spoke to the media about the incident and said that players never have any intention of hurting one another when you see them in these heated exchanges.

Durant said after the game, according to NBA TV: “Nobody on the floor is going to fight, nobody in the NBA is going to throw punches. We’re just talking, getting into it…..it’s a heated matchup, it was a heated conversation. We said what we had to say and just moved on.

"If it escalates, we got teammates and so many people that can get in between and prevent us from doing anything stupid because we’re grown men, we don’t want to get into nothing. It is what it is, we’re both going to stand up for ourselves and that’s what happened.”

According to Morgan Beard of WVLA Local 33, Cousins reportedly still wanted to go with Durant after their ejections, as the Pelicans center apparently tried to get to the Warriors forward in the hallway before security came to stop a fight from intensifying.

We wait to see how the NBA deals with this and if they'll punish Durant and Cousins any more than just their ejections from the game. The Warriors play next on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, while the Pelicans play on the same night against the Denver Nuggets.